Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORKLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Danske upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orkla ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ORKLY stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Analyst Recommendations for Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

