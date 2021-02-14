Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORKLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Danske upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orkla ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

ORKLY stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.