Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660,578 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.