Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $90.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

