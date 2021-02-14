Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 902 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 20,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,642,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $96.26.

