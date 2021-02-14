Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $683,000 Investment in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.