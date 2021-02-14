Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 11,605 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

