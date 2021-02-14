Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 157.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $53.49 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.