Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Cap of $224.02 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 51.5% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $224.02 million and approximately $71.35 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.17 or 0.00966624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051170 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.09 or 0.05156445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.