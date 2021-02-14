OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Up 6.2%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.55 and last traded at $57.34. Approximately 221,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 240,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $866.35 million, a PE ratio of -150.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

