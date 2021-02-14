Oppenheimer Comments on Exelixis, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

EXEL opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $1,929,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,004 shares of company stock worth $5,546,724. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.