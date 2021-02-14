Oppenheimer Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $79.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UBER. Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.41.

Shares of UBER opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 598,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

