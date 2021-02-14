Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 198.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS OLNCF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 11.51. The company has a market cap of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

