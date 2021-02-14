ODUWA Market Cap Reaches $2.62 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $17,344.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ODUWA Token Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

