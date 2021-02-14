Oddo Bhf Upgrades Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) to Outperform

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RXEEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC cut shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexel currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RXEEY stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. Rexel has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

