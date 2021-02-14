Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Update

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 107.6% from the January 14th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OCUP stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 113,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.88. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.59% of Ocuphire Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

