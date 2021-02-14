Ocean Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ocean Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 16.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

