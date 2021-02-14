Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $2.70 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.93 and its 200 day moving average is $151.09. The company has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

