O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Raised to $14.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UFS downgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE OI opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100,650 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 460,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 509,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 66,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

