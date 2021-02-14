NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Down 44.4% in January

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ NUZE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 20,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NuZee has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $51.57.
About NuZee
