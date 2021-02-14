NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Down 44.4% in January

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NUZE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 20,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NuZee has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

