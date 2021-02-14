Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Short Interest Up 137.0% in January

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the January 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NXQ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.26. 32,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,868. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

