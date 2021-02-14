Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Up 147.6% in January

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,683. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

