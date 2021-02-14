Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE JCE opened at $14.60 on Friday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 632.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 126,962 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

