NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) EVP Sells $120,120.00 in Stock

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00.

NS stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

NS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 376,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 63.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 872,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 173,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.