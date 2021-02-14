Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $332.56

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.56 and traded as high as $353.00. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) shares last traded at $343.50, with a volume of 33,161 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 332.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 312.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £370.18 million and a P/E ratio of 12.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 47,000 shares of Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total value of £155,570 ($203,253.20).

About Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment banking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

