NULS (NULS) Market Capitalization Tops $66.85 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 67.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $66.85 million and $68.59 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00278590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00083971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00090619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00095582 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,629.49 or 0.91320751 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059400 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.