Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,532.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 29.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 23.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 70.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

