Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 918 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN opened at $123.98 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average of $110.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

