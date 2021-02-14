Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,575 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

NYSE:CB opened at $164.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.00. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $166.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,551 shares of company stock worth $8,295,247. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

