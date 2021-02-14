Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $776,000 Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,886 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after buying an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $124.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.28. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $124.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

