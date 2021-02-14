Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TELUS by 8.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $21.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

