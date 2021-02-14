Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 44,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 116,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.21 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

