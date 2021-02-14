Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 49.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $221,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $297.36 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $374.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.