Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.10. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 857,142 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total value of C$131,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165,664 shares in the company, valued at C$2,844,166.53. Also, Director Christian Milau sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,647.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,000 shares of company stock worth $324,240.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$580.31 million and a P/E ratio of -7.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.11.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

