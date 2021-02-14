NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,087 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $267.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

