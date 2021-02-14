NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 117,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Facebook by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 19,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,492,580 shares of company stock valued at $404,856,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $270.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

