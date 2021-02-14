NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,659,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,460,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.