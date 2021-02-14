NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.44 ($44.05).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €41.54 ($48.87) on Thursday. NORMA Group SE has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of €45.20 ($53.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.89.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

