NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.44 ($44.05).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €41.54 ($48.87) on Thursday. NORMA Group SE has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of €45.20 ($53.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.89.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ)

