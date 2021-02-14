Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Trading Up 9.9%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.98. Approximately 772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRDXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, December 4th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Nordex alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.