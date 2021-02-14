NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in January

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the January 14th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 505.0 days.

NNGPF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. 441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.