Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 400 Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Heska by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heska by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Heska news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $196.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $206.85.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

