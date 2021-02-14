Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 327.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 234,271 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 33.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 45.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $306,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

