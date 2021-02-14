Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,341 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.62% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $592,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,487. The company has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.23 and a 200 day moving average of $233.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $291.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock valued at $491,827,782 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

