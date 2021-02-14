Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,892,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,723 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $187,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $74,963.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,779.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock worth $4,959,437. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRU traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,736. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.01. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Several research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.