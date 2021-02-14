Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 118.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,161 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.63% of Synopsys worth $248,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.09. 604,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,098. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $293.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

