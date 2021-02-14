Ninety One UK Ltd Has $444.17 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,203,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331,568 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $444,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,174,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,822,334. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $79.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

