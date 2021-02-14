Ninety One UK Ltd Has $302.73 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,658 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $302,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $142.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,636,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

