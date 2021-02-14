Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,527 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.60% of Pentair worth $141,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.63. 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,908. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.