Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 8,213 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after purchasing an additional 748,715 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,609,000 after acquiring an additional 463,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 105.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 817,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after acquiring an additional 420,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $82.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $84.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.