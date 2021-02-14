Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Raises Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Seeyond raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

NOMD stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

