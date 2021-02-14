Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases 315 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $75.00 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

